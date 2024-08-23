Aunt Arrested For Attempting To Drown Children at Public Pool

An Oklahoma City woman was arrested following a two-month investigation into the near-drowning of two children at the Will Rogers Aquatic Center on June 27, 2024.

The woman, identified as Flor Ontiveros, was arrested on two complaints of child abuse for allegedly holding the children underwater for an unknown amount of time.

Oklahoma City Police and Fire were dispatched as lifeguards at the aquatic center pulled the unconscious children from the pool. The children, a young boy and girl whose names have not been released, were revived on the scene by lifeguards and were alert and crying when emergency personnel arrived.

Witnesses provided eyewitness accounts of the incident. A man at the pool claimed to have seen Ontiveros holding the boy underwater, causing him to lose consciousness. Multiple people were yelling at Ontiveros to stop, according to the police report. Witnesses claimed she was smiling during the incident. The boy was not breathing when a lifeguard pulled him to safety and began CPR. A witness told police they noticed that Ontiveros did not seem concerned for the boy’s safety.

The police report also included statements from a mother who was at the pool with her own children and noticed the young girl unresponsive and face down in the deep end. She swam to the child, pulled her to the surface, and began to pat her back until she regained consciousness. The girl was then placed by the poolside, where lifeguards assisted her.

As a precaution, both children were transported to OU Children's Hospital for further evaluation. Following the allegations, a referral was made to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS) to launch an investigation. DHS Child Welfare reports are not available to the public.

Meanwhile, Ontiveros is being held at the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond. Formal charges have not been filed.