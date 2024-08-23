Edmond State Lawmakers Call On District To Reconsider Flag Policy

Four Edmond state lawmakers are calling on Edmond Public Schools to reconsider its policy regarding United States flags on school grounds.

Four Edmond state lawmakers are calling on Edmond Public Schools to reconsider its policy regarding United States flags on school grounds. This comes after a student said he was told to remove the stars and stripes from the back of his truck.

“Sounds like a lot of patriotic students there at the school,” State Superintendent Ryan Walters said. “We want to encourage them to show their love for a country.”

Friday, Sen. Adam Pugh, Rep. Preston Stinson, Rep. Mike Osburn, and Rep. Erick Harris all from Edmond signed onto a letter urging Edmond Superintendent Agnela Grunewald to reconsider.

“The rights of individuals, including the freedom to express oneself and the right to display symbols on personal property, are fundamental to our democracy,” the letter stated.

Edmond Public Schools said in a statement, that the policy banning flags on vehicles is not about patriotism or the American flag, pointing to the district policy of playing the national anthem before most sporting events, reciting the pledge of allegiance before school, and flying old glory outside school buildings and inside classrooms.

“It is designed to prevent disruptions and distractions during the school day,” EPS Spokesman Jeff Bardach said. “It is also done in an effort to provide a safe school environment as flying flags on vehicles creates safety issues in the parking lot as well as can cause damage to other vehicles.”

“That looks like an excuse,” Walters told News 9. “We want more patriotism from young people.”

Friday, several vehicles had flags affixed to them in the Edmond North parking lot.

According to U.S. Flag Code, it is appropriate to attach a flag to a vehicle, just as long as it “is attached firmly to the chassis or clamped to the right fender.”