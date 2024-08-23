Blanchard Lions Gear Up To Defend State Title With Key Leadership

For the first time in a long time, the Blanchard Lions come into the season as the defending state champions. It comes with extra pressure, but the guys are up to the task.

Blanchard is coming into the season as defending state champions for the first time in over a decade.

Despite last season’s success, the players were as hungry as ever this offseason.

“Regardless of state championship or not, we just try to emphasize the fact that there are going to be people gunning at us and we have to defend. We are going to get everyone's best. If we relax it is going to be a long year,” Head Coach Jeff Craig explains.

Senior Brayson Carter adds, “It is hard because there are a lot of parents in the community that are really pushing for you and pushing for the team to go back to the state championship. We just have to push that aside and keep working, keep grinding every day.”

The Lions bring back talent at the skill positions on both sides of the ball, but they are looking for their starting quarterback.

The team will need to retool along the offensive line, but overall Coach Craig feels good about the group they have, led by Brayson Carter on both sides of the ball.

“He is a very good leader for us, and he really sets the tone for how we do things," said Craig. "He doesn't let guys cut corners and take shortcuts. So, when you have guys like that, things just sort of transition from one season into the next."

“I love being a leader. I love taking kids under my wings and showing them what to do. Teaching them the right way, because I was that way when I was a freshman and sophomore too," said Carter.

Blanchard’s state title defense begins Sept. 6 against Noble.