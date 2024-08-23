1 Person Shot In Midwest City

A shooting left one person injured Friday morning in Midwest City, according to police.

Friday, August 23rd 2024, 5:38 am

By: News 9


MIDWEST CITY, Okla. -

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting Friday morning in Midwest City, police say.

According to the Midwest City Police Department, one person was shot at a home at around 2 a.m. near the 2100 block of Stevens Drive.

Officers say a resident shot an attacker and turned over a single firearm.

Police say it's unconfirmed if the person shot lived in the residence.

The individual is in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police say no names will be released at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 23rd, 2024

August 23rd, 2024

August 23rd, 2024

August 22nd, 2024

Top Headlines

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024