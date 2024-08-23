1 Dead In Shooting Involving Mustang Police Officer

One person is dead after a shooting involving a police officer in Mustang according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

One person is dead after a shooting involving a police officer in Mustang, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities say the incident happened near Mustang Road near Carson Road, and began as an officer response to a welfare check.

Mustang Police said the man involved in the welfare check was not complying with the officer's commands, and advanced toward the officer before the shooting happened.

The man's name and age has not been released at this time, and it is unclear whether or not the man had a weapon or in what way the officer was involved in the shooting.

Mustang Police said the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The family of the man who was shot told News 9 Friday morning that the man was suffering a mental health episode and was unarmed.

News 9 has reached out to OSBI to confirm this and any additional information, although OSBI said they are still investigating and can not confirm any information at this time.

