Local Library Hosts Egyptian Dance Class, Gives Live Lesson On The Porch

The Del City Library is hosting a dance class where attendees can learn traditional Saidi Egyptian dance.

By: News 9

Jordan Ryan took the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to get a preview of the class.

Ayperi from Aalim Dance Academy said Saidi Egyptian dancing comes from the southern part of Egypt, and everyone can do it.

"It's a really fun dance that is accessible for everybody. All genders can do it, all ages," Ayperi said.

She demonstrated dance moves like the hip bump and a basic forward and back step.

