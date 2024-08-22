Local Library Hosts Egyptian Dance Class, Gives Live Lesson On The Porch

Thursday, August 22nd 2024, 12:24 pm
The Del City Library is hosting a dance class where attendees can learn traditional Egyptian dance.
Jordan Ryan took the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to get a preview of the class.
Ayperi from Aalim Dance Academy said Saidi Egyptian dancing comes from the southern part of Egypt, and everyone can do it.
"It's a really fun dance that is accessible for everybody. All genders can do it, all ages," Ayperi said.
She demonstrated dance moves like the hip bump and a basic forward and back step.
For more information oh how to take a class, CLICK HERE.
