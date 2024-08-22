Local Library Hosts Egyptian Dance Class, Gives Live Lesson On The Porch

The Del City Library is hosting a dance class where attendees can learn traditional Saidi Egyptian dance.

Thursday, August 22nd 2024, 12:24 pm

By: News 9


The Del City Library is hosting a dance class where attendees can learn traditional Egyptian dance.

Jordan Ryan took the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to get a preview of the class.

Ayperi from Aalim Dance Academy said Saidi Egyptian dancing comes from the southern part of Egypt, and everyone can do it.

"It's a really fun dance that is accessible for everybody. All genders can do it, all ages," Ayperi said.

She demonstrated dance moves like the hip bump and a basic forward and back step.

For more information oh how to take a class, CLICK HERE.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 22nd, 2024

August 23rd, 2024

August 22nd, 2024

August 22nd, 2024

Top Headlines

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024