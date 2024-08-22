'We Don't Need Political Theater:' Charles McCall On LOFT Investigation Into Department Of Education

House Speaker Charles McCall approved an investigation into the department by the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency and came on News 9 to discuss where it stands.

By: News 9

State lawmakers are sounding the alarm to the Department of Education over concerns about the department's spending.

Last week, House Speaker Charles McCall approved an investigation into the department by LOFT, the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency.

House Speaker McCall joined News 9 Thursday morning to discuss where things stand.

McCall said the investigation would examine the agency as a whole and examine its workings in depth.

“They're looking at the moneys that the state legislature has appropriated to the agency and how they're handled. They will look for what's working and what's not working,” McCall said.

He said if mishandling occurs, LOFT will find it and report it to the legislature.

“At the end of the day, you know those resources that the legislature appropriates; you know the legislature wants to see those pushed out in the manner that they were intended to be, and if there's a breakdown or there's some dysfunction, LOFT will identify that,” McCall said.

McCall said the report would be ready in 90 days at the earliest, but gathering all the information needed takes some time.

The Attorney General recently released an official opinion that money that has yet to be doled out to school districts must be immediately distributed.

McCall said resources should be pushed out so that schools can function properly.

“It's been perplexing for over a year that the SRO moneys had not been released. They have been released now, which is great,” McCall said. “We just need functionality within our government and with our government agencies.”

Amid the investigation into OSDE, State Superintendent Ryan Walters has called on lawmakers to begin the impeachment process.

McCall said he is more focused on ensuring that Oklahomans and schools get the necessary resources.

“I will not be a part of overturning any election of the people of the state of Oklahoma. Superintendent has been, has been elected for a four-year term. He has two more years. And my advice to the superintendent was just, you know, get out there and push the resources out to the schools and do the job that you've been elected to do,” McCall said.

Walters has also said the investigation is a political attack, specifically referring to the 2026 gubernatorial race.

“We don't need political theater. 2026 is a long time away. We were elected to do a job. We all play a role. We just need to work together and do our job. Be excellent at our jobs. The people will make decisions in the future, but we need to be constantly focused on today,” McCall said.

McCall said as he finishes out his time in office, he has been honored to participate in public service but doesn't know what is to come for him in other offices.

“I'm looking forward to transitioning back to the private sector, and if the people ever call upon me again to consider something, and I'd have to, you know, talk that over with my family, and we'll pray about that. But right now, I'm looking forward to finishing out those 89 days and then returning home to my family,” McCall said.