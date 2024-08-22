Oklahoma City Church Hosting Women's Worship Night

Thursday, August 22nd 2024, 10:32 am
An Oklahoma City church is inviting women from the area to come in for a women's worship night, featuring best-selling author Kristi McLelland as their guest speaker.
News 9 spoke with Dr. Kelly King from Quail Springs Baptist Church on what guests can expect.
Quail Springs Baptist Church's Women's Worship Night is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 19.
