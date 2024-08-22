Hometown Heroes: Feed His Sheep

This month's Hometown Heroes are Clyde and Robyn Watanabe, who are being honored for being honored for their work feeding others in the Oklahoma City metro community through their organization known as Feed His Sheep.

By: News 9

News 9 and Quail Creek Bank want to recognize someone in our community who always goes the extra mile to help a neighbor in need.

Beginning almost 14 years ago, Robyn Watanabe said they wanted to help those in need.

Now, with over 100 volunteers and seven churches assisting their efforts, the Watanabes said they serve up to 150 people every Sunday morning.