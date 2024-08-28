College Football Visitor's Guide To Norman

The home of the University of Oklahoma, Norman has much to offer for guests visiting during the college football season, as well as the rest of the year.

Campus Corner, located just north of campus, is home to much of the excitement on gameday, with plenty of places to eat and shop for fan memorabilia, it is the must-see location when traveling to Norman.

However, there is plenty to do across the whole town, and News 9 has compiled a list of some of the local favorites.

Where To Eat?

Logie’s on the Corner

Known for its drinks, food and sports bar atmosphere, Logie’s on the Corner is the location to be at on game day if you won’t be at the stadium. A word of warning though, get there early enough for game day watch parties if you hope to beat the crowd.

O'Connell's Irish Pub & Grill

Founded in 1968, O'Connell's offers a wide range of burgers and an even wider range of cold beer. Additionally, the location’s long residence on Campus Corner makes it a staple to the OU, and greater Norman community.

The Porch

If you seek a commanding view of the OU campus, look no further. With upstairs patio seating overlooking the north end of campus, including views of the Parrington Oval, the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art, the Sarkeys Energy Center and a far-off view of the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, The Porch is an experience replicated by few others in the area.

Classic 50’s Drive-In

With more than 60 years of service to the Norman community, Classic 50’s Drive-In is located on Lindsey Avenue just off of Interstate 35. Norman visitors should be sure to stop in, or rather, drive in and grab a classic burger, fries and a milkshake before or after the game.

Second Wind Coffeehouse

Staffed by student-volunteers, the Second Wind Coffeehouse is a nonprofit coffee shop that has just what may be needed for those seldom early morning kickoffs. Outside of game days, Second Wind also hosts events all throughout the year.

Sideline Bar & Grill

Known for its watch parties, Sideline Bar & Grill offers guests affordable food and drinks, and if you bring a couple friends, the aptly-named “Group Projects” section on the drinks menu will be enough to satisfy on game day.

The Mont

Although not on Campus Corner, The Mont is just down the road from it, and close enough to the stadium that it’s a nice getaway location if the gameday atmosphere becomes overwhelming. Primarily serving Mexican food, The Mont’s long list of appetizers are also appealing to a wide range of visitors.

Yo! Pablo!

Live sports, a hot grill and bustling atmosphere, Yo! Pablo offers guests a wide-range of promotions offering affordable food and drinks. With $2 Tuesday and $4 Fridays, as well as the $5 Specials menu and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Happy Hour, Yo! Pablo will allow you to have fun without breaking the bank.

Where To Buy?

Want to stock up on Sooners, or even Norman merchandise ahead of game day? Well there are several locations that have what visitors will be looking for this football season.

The Apothem

A family-owned store operating on Campus Corner, The Apothem offers all things OU-adjacent, ranging from sports merchandise, to Greek Life apparel and even home goods, because being a Sooner fan doesn’t end when the season is over.

Balfour Of Norman

Now entering its 50th year of operation serving the Sooner community, Balfour of Norman has all sorts of OU fan apparel and gear you’ll need before heading into the stadium.

Campus Corner Bookstore

Because what is college without textbooks, the Campus Corner Bookstore has everything you could need, whether you’re a student or alumnus. Apart from every textbook and learning material OU students need, visitors can find clothing, accessories and more at the bookstore.

Where To Go?

Whether before or after the game, Norman has much more to offer visitors, whether on or off-campus.

Lake Thunderbird

Just a few miles east of Norman, Lake Thunderbird State Park is one of the more popular outdoor destinations in the Oklahoma City metro. With two swimming beaches, hundreds of camping sites and multiple covered shelters for large groups, the lake is as sure a place as any for visitors wanting to spend game day weekend in town, but out of the city.

Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum Of Natural History

Want to see how the first people in what is now Oklahoma lived? Or find yourself face-to-face with the world’s largest Apatosaurus? Then be sure to make a trip to the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History, and remember, admission is free for OU students.

Fred Jones Jr. Museum Of Art

Whether you fancy paintings, sculpture or pottery, the Fred Jones Jr. Museum Of Art on OU’s campus has a wide variety featuring art that is either from the museum’s permanent collection, is on-loan or comes from a traveling show.

Downtown Norman

For those wanting to make a trip into the heart of Norman, the city’s downtown has all the excitement one would need. With plenty of options to choose from for entertainment, and even more places to eat, Downtown Norman offers additional excitement to the already exhilarating college football season.

Norman has much more to offer guests, and if there’s still more out there you’d like to try, be sure to stop by the Norman Welcome Center at 424 West Main Street.