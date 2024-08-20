Early Voting For Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election Begins Thursday

Several state representative and county commissioner runoffs are on the ballot as early voting for next Tuesday's primary runoff election begins this week.

Tuesday, August 20th 2024, 9:24 am

By: News 9


Early voting for next week's primary runoff elections begins on Thursday, according to state election officials.

Several state representative and county commissioner runoffs are on the ballot, as are additional school and city propositions.

In Oklahoma City, voters will decide whether to increase the hotel tax to a just over 9%. The tax would apply to people who stay overnight in a hotel or short-term rental homes in the city.

City officials said the increase would help bring more visitors in to the city by using the funds gathered from the tax to promote tourism and city attractions.

Early voting begins Thursday. Voters can find your sample ballot on the state election board's website here.
