Oklahoma County Jail Trust appoints an interim chairman. Steven Buck will lead the trust until July.

By: Aniysa Mapp

The Oklahoma County Jail Trust has appointed a new interim chairman, according to authorities.

The trust voted Monday to appoint Steven Buck to the position.

Buck was the trust's vice chairman, but will now lead it until June 30.

Former Chairman Joe Albaugh resigned two weeks ago, but did not share why.