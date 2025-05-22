OSBE suspends former Choctaw choir teacher’s license, delays discussion on former Ringling football coach

Oklahoma State Board defers decision on teaching licenses of former Ringling coach and Choctaw choir teacher, both facing serious external allegations. Further discussions postponed for the next meeting.

By: Jordan Fremstad

The future of several teachers' licenses lies in the hands of the State Board of Education. Two of those teachers face serious allegations outside the classroom, including sex crimes and abusive behavior.

Samuel Melton is the former Choctaw choir teacher charged with several child sex crimes. Investigators said he admitted to school administrators he had a yearlong relationship with a female student. OSBE voted in favor of suspending Melton’s teaching certification and referred the matter to a hearing officer.

Phillip Koons is a former Ringling football coach accused of abusing student athletes. His teaching certification was suspended last year. Board members planned to vote on a motion related to Koons’ teaching future within the state.

On Wednesday, the board decided to delay further discussion on Koons' license after his attorney spoke up during the meeting. The attorney asked for a delay on the vote until he could have proper conversations with board attorneys.

“So that Mr. Koons’ due process rights are fully respected,” Koons’ attorney said. “It would be inappropriate for merits to go forward here when they’re pending in state court.”

State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the board agreed to delay the discussion until the next board meeting. Board members delayed discussion on Koon's teaching license in their April meeting, marking Wednesday the second time a member tabled the topic.

OSDE and OSBE lawyers will meet with Koon's lawyers to work out any confusion. Outside of the education, Koons has a jury trial date set for Sept. 15 in his misdemeanor case.