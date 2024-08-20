How An OKC Arrest Highlights Importance Of Human Trafficking Education

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics rescued a woman on Monday from suspected human trafficking. OBN officials said it happened in southwest Oklahoma City near Interstate 40 and Meridian Avenue, and it highlighted the importance of awareness.

-

In recent years, Oklahoma law enforcement and resource agencies have worked together to stop this violent crime. Oklahoma City human trafficking experts said people often confuse the nature of sex trafficking with what is depicted in movies. However, identifying it can be difficult, which is why these experts said an educated community is a safer community.

“Trafficking is a gross violation of civil rights and freedom,” said Whitney Anderson, co-founder of The Dragonfly Home -- a state-certified nonprofit that provides services to human trafficking survivors. "It can wreck people and families for generations.”

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 16,999 people fell victim to human trafficking nationwide in 2023. That’s more than 40 people every day and the number is likely higher. Anderson said victims of human trafficking are groomed and may not recognize they are victims.

“There might be this trust, this relationship, even a love,” Anderson said.

Mark Woodward’s office at OBN arrested 38-year-old Michael Martinez on Monday after officers at a Southwest OKC hotel noticed him and another woman acting strange. Martinez faces several charges including human trafficking and procuring for prostitution.

“It didn’t take us very long,” Woodward said. “We did find significant evidence that would point to the fact that she was being trafficked.”

Anderson said education in the community regarding human trafficking is paramount to saving lives.

“It’s impacting the people that we know and we’re just not seeing it,” Anderson said.

Anderson pointed to the improvement of interagency communication, and growth toward human trafficking arrests and prevention.

“We have more collaboration between service providers and law enforcement,” Anderson said.

Before 2011, Woodward’s office couldn’t investigate these cases due to a lack of jurisdiction. Many narcotics investigations involve human trafficking. The agency received legislative authority in 2011 and launched the OBN Human Trafficking Unit.

“We’ve potentially rescued and recovered several hundred victims, many of them juveniles,” Woodward said.

Woodward said the officers who saw the warning signs before Monday morning's arrest helped prevent another statistic -- and saved a woman’s life.

“We’re very grateful,” Woodward said. “[Survivors] don’t have to feel afraid. they’ve got services and people that are out here to help them.”

Anyone who wishes to share information about suspected Human Trafficking can contact OBN's Human Trafficking Tip Line at 855-617-2288 or send OBN a Facebook direct message. People can remain anonymous. The Dragonfly Home lists red flags about human trafficking.

Red Flags for Human Trafficking in General

The story is inconsistent or seems memorized like a script Unwilling or hesitant to answer questions about an injury or illness Accompanied by an individual who does not let them speak for themselves, refuses to let the person have privacy, or who interprets for them Evidence of controlling or dominating relationships (excessive concerns about pleasing a family member, romantic partner, or employer) Fearful or nervous behavior avoids eye contact Resistant to offers of help, possibly even hostile Unable to provide his/her address Not aware of his/her location, the current date, or time Not in control of his or her own money Not being paid for work or wages are withheld

Labor Trafficking Indicators

Has been abused at work or threatened by an employer or supervisor Not allowed to take adequate breaks, food, or water while at work Not provided with adequate protection for hazardous work Was recruited for different work than he/she is currently doing Required to live in housing provided by employer OR to live in the place where they work Has a debt to the employer or job recruiter that he/she cannot pay off

Sex Trafficking Indicators