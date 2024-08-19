Oklahoma Attorney General Criticizes State Superintendent Over School Security Funding Delays

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond criticized State Superintendent Ryan Walters for delaying the distribution of $50 million in school security funds, urging immediate action to protect students.

-

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has sent a sharply worded letter to State Superintendent Ryan Walters, condemning the State Department of Education’s delay in administering millions in school security funds.

Drummond expressed deep concern over the handling of the funds, which were allocated by lawmakers in 2023 to bolster school security across the state. “I find it deeply troubling that you have failed to properly administer these critical funds intended to protect Oklahoma’s schoolchildren,” Drummond wrote in the letter, which was released Sunday. He added, “I pray that your failure to deploy these funds does not result in deadly consequences.”

The attorney general’s opinion is legally binding, and Drummond stated he will not tolerate any further delays from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) in deploying the $50 million earmarked for school security upgrades.

The funds, intended to be distributed over three years, are crucial for enhancing the safety of students, said Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat. “When you drop your kids off at school or they get on the bus, you're praying as a parent that they're safe,” Treat said. “We wanted to invest a sizable amount of money over three years to harden those resources.”

Treat emphasized that the legislative intent behind the funding was clear. However, Walters had sought the attorney general's opinion on how to spend the money nearly a year after it was appropriated. In response, Drummond’s letter unequivocally clarified the intent of the law, allowing the agency to move forward.

Walters, in a statement, echoed the importance of student safety. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our students,” he said, adding that with the attorney general’s opinion, the agency can now proceed with distributing the funds.

Sen. Treat expressed confidence that the money will now be distributed swiftly, enabling schools to fully utilize it. Each school district is expected to receive around $91,000 from the program to spend on school resource officers or other security enhancements.

The attorney general is still expected to release opinions on graduation requirements and a program to put inhalers in public schools. Additionally, lawmakers are awaiting Drummond’s opinion on whether Walters violated the Open Meetings Act when he barred several lawmakers from an executive session.