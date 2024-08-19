Police Arrest 2 Teenagers In Connection To Lincoln Inn Hotel Shooting Death

Tips from citizens helped Oklahoma City Police identify and arrest two of four murder suspects. Police arrested two teenagers on August 16 in connection to the murder of 28-year-old Joel Vanhook-Rodriguez.

The group of suspects was last seen with a man who was shot and killed at the Lincoln Inn hotel in northeast Oklahoma City on August 10.

Police said two additional suspects were outstanding. The victim's family told News 9 on Monday they were thankful for the public's tips to police.

“It’s three males and a female,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “You get a really good look at them on video.”

Police said the suspect seen wearing red pants and a black hoodie in the hotel security video was identified as 18-year-old Josiah Simons and the other suspect named and arrested was a 16-year-old. Investigators have not determined who pulled the trigger killing Vanhook-Rodriguez last weekend. The victim's sisters spoke to News 9 a few days after losing their brother.

“All I could do is cry and my heart is just in pain, and it hurts so bad,” said Gabriela Vanhook-Rodriguez, the victim’s sister.

Gabriela and Isabela Vanhook-Rodriguez learned the suspects stole their brother's phone. “They took his phone, and he had a chain on, a nice chain,” said Isabela Vanhook-Rodriguez, the victim’s sister. “His wallet was still on him. We’re not sure if the wallet still had his credit card or any cash.”

Court documents noted the victim went upstairs to the hotel's second floor and out of the camera's view. Seconds later the female suspect, Simons, and another suspect were seen running from the stairs and out an exit door. Someone called 911 shortly after the suspects fled the hotel. “We want these people to be found and put in jail to rot,” said Vanhook-Rodriguez.

Police did name a third suspect in court documents. News 9 did not name the person because he has not been arrested.