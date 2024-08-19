Local CEO Provides Insights For Women Who Struggle With Self-Esteem

On this edition of Motivation Monday, Erin Engelke brought some tips on how to build confidence and a strong self-esteem.

By: News 9

Nearly 80% of women struggle with low self-esteem, and 78% express dissatisfaction with their bodies, according to recent statistics.

Erin Engelke, the CEO of Remerge, talked to News 9 at 9 about what they do at Remerge and strategies to help combat insecurity.

Remerge is a program based in Oklahoma County that supports women with children who are involved in the criminal justice system. Many participants face addiction issues, generational trauma, and felony offenses.

The program collaborates with courts to offer a path to reunification with their children and a chance to lead healthy and productive lives.

Their goal is to help and uplift women in and out of the judicial system.

Engelke said many insecurities stem from how we grow up, and it is important to surround oneself with positive people.

“Even as grown women, you know, surround yourself with people that believe in you and will build you up instead of tear you down,” Engelke said.

She said that setting goals for oneself, even if they are small, can help with confidence.

“Sometimes accomplishing something for yourself is a sign of success and builds confidence in you and what you're good at,” Engelke said. “Celebrate those little and big accomplishments and encourage others to celebrate that with you."

She said social media also plays a role in insecurities and that it is important to establish boundaries and put your mental health first.

“It's important to know your own triggers. So if there is somebody that you're following on social media that causes you to feel less about yourself, it really is OK to silence that person,” Engelke said.

She said negative talk and comparing oneself can also affect self-esteem.

“We all do it, and it's about even more than just talking negatively about how we look where our bodies, but even about what we're capable of, “Engelke said.

She said a way to combat that is to focus on the positive and not create false narratives in your head.

“It's important to speak truth into ourselves and say it out loud because those internal voices are what kind of wear us down,” she said.

Engelke also recommended serving others as a way to boost self-esteem.

“When you give back to others, you feel less inclined to focus on your own issues. So get out and volunteer,” Engelke said.

Remerge has various opportunities to get involved; for more information, visit remerge.ok.org.