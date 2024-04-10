Man Arrested, Accused Of Killing Roommate, Police Find Body Buried In Backyard

Hours of digging led police to the discovery of a buried body in the backyard of a southeast Oklahoma City home.

-

Hours of digging led police to the discovery of a buried body in the backyard of a southeast Oklahoma City home.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Juan Lopez-Aldana on Tuesday and booked him into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a first-degree murder complaint.

Police confirmed a witness first contacted the Valley Brook Police Department about a possible murder and buried body. Oklahoma City police received the report and started the investigation.

Crime scene investigators and the medical examiner carried buckets and digging tools into the backyard of a home near Southeast 59th Street and Bryant Avenue on Wednesday morning. Tarps covered the areas where crews focused their investigation.

“I believe at this point the excavation process is finished,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “It’s our understanding there’s just one victim there at the residence.”

The large police presence brought neighbors out of their homes into the rain to see what was happening.

“Yeah, it’s pretty unsettling, pretty scary,” said Michael Self, neighbor. “I mean I don’t know if I even want to live in this neighborhood after this.”

After searching the home during a welfare check, police said it was apparent a crime was committed there.

Police said after doing interviews they had probable cause to arrest Lopez-Aldana in connection to the death and disappearance of his roommate. Police said Lopez-Aldana and the roommate had an argument that led to the killing.

“It’s just crazy to think a neighbor could do such a thing, you know?” said Alfredo Rodriguez, neighbor.

Rodriguez said he did not have any interactions with the residents of the home but said he always had an uneasy feeling when seeing one of the men outside.

“He never really said anything to us,” said Rodriguez. “He just would stare a lot.”

Police said the medical examiner will identify the body and update homicide investigators in the coming days.