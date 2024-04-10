Polar Donuts Serves Donuts And Fun For Over 30 years

There isn’t anything better in the morning than a really good donut, and Polar Donuts at Northwest 10th and Meridian Avenue, has got you covered.

“I worked in donuts shops all over Los Angeles and I just perfected what I was doing,” said Younts Waters, owner of Polar Donuts.

A steady line of customers would agree that he has the perfect recipe. “I’m going to say it now, they have got the best, freshest flavors always,” said customer Charles Simmons.

The donuts bring customers from all over the state. “I’m a business owner from Lawton Oklahoma, I come to OKC for the best,” said Simmons.

With donut rewards for just coming in. “Everybody gets a free donut every single day,” said Waters.

Even with a steady line of customers, there is time for fun. “We have a lot of fun. I have a good crew here and everybody that works here wants to be here,” said Waters.

But just what makes the donuts so special? “First of all, we use a potato flake recipe, and we also use a variety of dough conditioners,” said Waters.

Add a generous amount of butter and eggs making them extra soft. “It gives them longevity, if you buy a box of these donuts, I promise you at six o’clock in the evening they’ll be soft and fresh,” said Waters.

“They’re well cooked and just the fluffiness of them is perfect,” said customer Randy Smith.

This year they will celebrate 33 years of business, proving that customers will support local businesses with a great product and friendly service.