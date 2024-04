A recent study found nearly 50 percent of Oklahomans battle with depression. In today's Medical Minute, News 9's Robin Marsh shares more about persistent depressive disorder.

By: News 9

The continuous feeling of sadness may come and go for some, but for others, it can last for a long period.

