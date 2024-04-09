Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting At NW OKC Apartment Complex

An overnight shooting in northwest Oklahoma City has turned into a homicide investigation. Police said one man died on Tuesday and another man was taken into custody.

Investigators got a warrant to arrest the suspect identified as 28-year-old Christopher Burris. Court records showed his bond was set at $5,000,000.

“Officers actually heard the shots being fired,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

The gunshots led officers just before 1 a.m. to the Rockwell Villa Apartments near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell Avenue.

“When officers went to that location, they found one person who had been shot,” said Knight.

Police said the victim was still alive but in critical condition. He died later in the morning at a local hospital. Officers taped off the area and told residents to stay in their apartments while they investigated. Police learned Burris fled the scene after the shooting.

“They were outside when the confrontation or argument or whatever it was took place,” said Knight.

A relative of the victim said the shooting happened outside her bedroom window. Officers arrested the suspect several hours after the investigation started. Burris was taken to downtown headquarters for questioning.

“They’re also in the process of trying to interview witnesses and obtain any video surveillance that might have been out there at the scene,” said Knight. “Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened and why it happened.”

Burris was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a felon in possession of a firearm. Police said his charge will be upgraded to first-degree murder.