Signs, Symptoms, Treatment For Concussions

A viewer wants to know the signs and symptoms of a concussion. Doctor Lacy Anderson has the answer.

A concussion is a brain injury caused by a blow to the head or a severe shaking of the head and body. This injury may or may not cause a loss of consciousness but can cause several symptoms afterward. Nausea and vomiting can happen relatively quickly as well as headache, confusion, memory loss, dizziness and loss of coordination. It can also cause excessive fatigue. Mood swings and personality changes can also occur afterward.

This is diagnosed based on history and symptoms, so a concussion won’t be seen with any imaging like a CT scan, but brain imaging may be recommended to rule out a brain bleed.

There is no specific cure for a concussion, but the brain generally recovers with time.

We need to protect the brain from further injury, so we recommend temporarily reducing sports or other activities that could cause any other trauma to the head.

The headache from a concussion can last weeks to months and can be treated with over-the-counter headache medications like ibuprofen, naproxen and Tylenol.

Be sure and see your doctor if you think you might have a concussion.