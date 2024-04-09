Company Collecting Used Eye Protection Glasses For October Solar Eclipse

Eclipse Glasses USA is collecting donations of eclipse glasses until Aug. 1 to send to Latin America in anticipation of an eclipse occurring there in October.

Tuesday, April 9th 2024, 7:14 am

By: News 9


With the end of the recent solar eclipse that allowed many in parts of the nation, including Oklahoma, to view a total eclipse, a company is collecting used and unneeded eye protection.

Eclipse Glasses USA is collecting donations until Aug.1 to send glasses to Latin America in anticipation of an eclipse occurring there in October.

For those interested, you can mail those in to the company, or recycle them by popping the lenses out and recycling the cardboard.
