Bodycam Shows Edmond Pursuit Come To End; DUI Suspect Says She Couldn't Hear

A suspect was dragged out of her vehicle at gunpoint, following a brief pursuit that abruptly ended in Edmond, police say. The suspect told officers she knew she shouldn't be driving but ignored her better judgment after receiving a phone call.

Police said a patrol officer activated their lights and sirens after they witnessed an SUV, nearly hit another police car before plowing over a median near East 2nd Street and South Bryant Avenue.

“Took a very wide turn and almost hit another patrol car,” said Emily Ward, Edmond Police Department spokeswoman.

The driver began to speed up after crossing the yellow line multiple times, “Going upwards of 75 (mph) in a 45,” said Ward.

Approaching a red light the driver suddenly brakes and nearly rear-ends a car.

Stopped in the middle of an intersection, the SUV’s driver can be seen in body camera footage, not responding to police commands.

Police: "Driver! Turn off the car! Driver! turn off the car!"

An officer threw stop sticks behind the vehicle, as other officers approached the vehicle and shattered a back window.

Police: “Stop the car! it's the police! Open the door!"

With guns drawn the suspect, later identified as Ashli Kimbrell is dragged out of the vehicle.

Police: "Why are you not listening?"

While handcuffed, the suspect can be heard saying:

Kimbrell: "Because I couldn't hear. I’m left in my deaf. I’m left in my deaf ear."

In police custody, Kimbrell said she failed to stop due to her broken rear-view mirror. According to police, her blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

Kimbrell told officers she knew she shouldn't be driving but ignored her better judgment after receiving a phone call.

Kimbrell: "I kinda knew that I shouldn't drive but at the same time I kind of wanted the booty call."

Police: "I hear ya."

Kimbrell was charged last week with DUI and eluding an officer.