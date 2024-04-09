2 In Custody After Short Police Chase In Del City Ends In Crash

A short police chase ended in a crash in Del City on Monday night, according to authorities.

By: News 9

Del City Police say that Oklahoma City Police assisted, and were on the scene of the crash near Southeast 44th Street and South Sunnylane Road.

Police stated that it started as a regular traffic stop at Sunnylane Road and Southeast 44th Street, when a vehicle with two suspects took off.

The vehicle flipped after a short chase, near Southeast 44th and Wofford Road, when police say the driver lost control.

Police say that one suspect was found two blocks from the crash, hiding in a trash can, and the other remained in the vehicle.

Police say that the two suspects are now in custody.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.