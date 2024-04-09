Salvation Army's Adult Rehabilitation Center Help Men Recover From Substance Abuse And Homelessness

A program to help local men experiencing homelessness, and those recovering from substance abuse is sharing their mission. Mike Glover has more in today's Something Good.

-

It’s a program through the Salvation Army that is saving the lives of men between the ages of 21 and 65.

“We are an 81-bed facility for men who are attempting to recover from substance abuse or chronic homelessness,” said Sergeant Aide McFarland, administrator for The Salvation Army’s Rehabilitation Center.

It is a no-cost or little-cost facility available through referrals or walk-ins. “While they are here, they receive food, lodging, clothing, spiritual counseling,” said McFarland.

The program is for six months, but participants can stay for up to one year. In that year they are required to volunteer and work forty hours a week, preparing them for employment after the program. “They are residential managers, cooks, dispatchers, drivers, thrift store managers,” said McFarland.

Some, like Jared Hielaman, choose to stay and work in the program. “Before I came into the program in May of 2022, I had some substance abuse issues, they were major substance abuse issues,” said Heilaman.

After going through the program Heilaman felt the calling to stay and help other men get through the program as well. “I really didn’t plan on staying, I had plans to leave after that, I had plans to make my own way, but God, he had other plans,” said Heilaman.

He is now the assistant resident supervisor, and he admits a big part of his success is because of Buddy.

Buddy is the resident therapy dog who came to the shelter at his worst time. “He was hit by a car, I’m not entirely sure when. He was run over, and I believe it busted his arm up,” said Heilaman.

So somewhere between receiving care, Buddy started giving care, and as so many of the men struggle with sobriety, sometimes the difference is simply having a buddy. “It is twelve feet between one door and the next in our lobby. Twelve feet to making a life changing decision, whether you are going to stay or go,” said McFarland.

The Salvation Army does not receive outside funding, they survive through donations of all types made at the donation center around the city and state. Those donations provide funding for programs such as this. for more information about this and other programs, as well donation locations visit www.satruck.org