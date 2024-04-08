No Arrests Made In NW Oklahoma City Fatal Shooting Of Innocent Bystander

A gathering at the Casablanca Event Center near Northwest 28th and Portland Avenue turned deadly early Sunday morning.

An innocent bystander was killed on Sunday in a shooting outside a northwest Oklahoma City event center. Police said three other people were hurt during the shootout over the weekend.

Police have not made any arrests in connection to the deadly shooting. They identified the innocent bystander killed as 22-year-old Carlin Hawthorne.

“Right now, it appears there was some sort of disturbance,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said Hawthorne was hit in the crossfire of bullets while she was sitting in a car.

“That person was taken to a local hospital,” said Quirk. “Later pronounced deceased, sadly.”

Three other people were hurt in the shooting and wound up at various hospitals across the city. Police said none of their injuries were life-threatening.

Investigators do not have a motive for the shooting or suspects identified.

“They’re utilizing what evidence they can,” said Quirk. “Evidence from the scene, interviews with witnesses.”

In the meantime, donations are being made to a GoFundMe page set up for Hawthorne. The victim's mother says the funds will go towards her daughter's burial expenses.

News 9 reached out to the owners of the event center by phone but have not heard back. A man who works near the business said off-camera it was not unusual to hear gunfire in the area.

“I don’t know how many times police have responded to that area,” said Quirk. “We operate off calls for service. So, if we get a call we will obviously respond.”

Police ask witnesses to come forward by calling the homicide line at (405) 297-1200. Tips can remain anonymous.