Suggestions To Help With Tinnitus Symptoms

In News 9’s Daily Dose, a viewer asks if there's a cure for ringing in the ears, or if anything could make it better. Doctor Lacy Anderson has the answer.

By: News 9

In News 9’s Daily Dose, a viewer asks if there's a cure for ringing in the ears, or if anything could make it better. Doctor Lacy Anderson has the answer.

Ringing of the ears, also known as tinnitus, is often caused from hearing loss. It’s more common in people who have been exposed to loud noise, such as those working around heavy machinery and equipment, musicians, or even people who use lawn equipment like lawn mowers and leaf blowers.

There isn’t great treatment for it, but for those with hearing loss, hearing aids can actually help quite a bit.

For most people, it bothers them the worst at night when trying to go to sleep in a quiet room. They may hear a high-pitched ringing sound or a low pitched buzzing sound like the hum of insects. For nighttime, sleeping with white noise in the background can be helpful. You can use a box fan in your room, a sound machine, or an app on your phone to play white noise while you sleep. You can often change the sounds on an app if you like to hear different things like ocean waves, rain or whatever you prefer to hear. Having some background noise often dulls the intensity of the tinnitus you may be experiencing at night.

I’d also recommend getting your hearing checked as well.