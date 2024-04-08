Oklahoma City Council To Vote On Sunset Amphitheater After Unanimous Approval From Planning Commission

Monday, April 8th 2024, 10:34 am

By: News 9


The New Sunset Amphitheatre near Interstate 40 and the Kilpatrick Turnpike is one step closer to reality after the Oklahoma City Planning Commission gave unanimous approval to the 12-thousand-seat theatre.

The amphitheater could employ hundreds of people, bring millions of dollars to the local economy, host concerts with A-list artists, create large hotels, and provide more dining options.

Developer Carol Hefner and Sarah Carnes, who live in Mustang, where the new amphitheater will be, joined News 9 at 9 to talk about how this will affect the economy and community.

The Oklahoma City Council will vote on the amphitheater on Tuesday.

