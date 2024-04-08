Oklahoma City Council To Vote On Sunset Amphitheater After Unanimous Approval From Planning Commission

The New Sunset Amphitheatre near Interstate 40 and the Kilpatrick Turnpike is one step closer to reality after the Oklahoma City Planning Commission unanimously approved the 12-thousand-seat theatre.

By: News 9

The amphitheater could employ hundreds of people, bring millions of dollars to the local economy, host concerts with A-list artists, create large hotels, and provide more dining options.

Developer Carol Hefner and Sarah Carnes, who live in Mustang, where the new amphitheater will be, joined News 9 at 9 to talk about how this will affect the economy and community.

The Oklahoma City Council will vote on the amphitheater on Tuesday.