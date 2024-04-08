Yukon Senior Games Gives Adults The Chance To Compete Again

It’s usually adults who sit in the stands and watch kids compete, but the Yukon Senior Games puts the adults back in the competition.

By: News 9

Brian Kelley with the City of Yukon Parks and Recreation Department and Thomas Buckley, who is the manager of the Dale Robertson Center for senior living came to talk about the benefits of the senior games.

“It was just in our hearts to provide an experience for seniors to come out and participate in this competitive-style event,” Kelley said. “We wanted to fill a need and we saw a need for seniors who wanted to get out there and compete again, socialize, forge new relationships, and just have a great time.”

The Yukon Senior games are from Friday, April 12 to Saturday, April 20. Registration is open to anyone over 50 years old, but is only open until Wednesday, April 10.

