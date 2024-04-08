Allied Arts ARTini Organizers Discuss 2024 Theme, Event Goals

Allied Arts ARTini co-chairs Janelle Archer and Rachel Benbrook joined the News 9 team on the Coca Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about the upcoming event.

By: News 9

With ARTini right around the corner, guests can visit and participate to raise money for Allied Arts, event organizers say.

"Anybody over the age of 21 can come enjoy this event," Archer said. "You can purchase tickets online at ARTiniokc.com."

Archer said the event is a large martini tasting competition and auction, with over ten restaurants participating and featuring art from over 150 local artists.

"It's going to be a blast," Benbrook said. "We're so excited. We hope to raise at least $200,000 for Allied Arts."

Benbrook said the money raised for Allied Arts would go towards supporting the arts community in Oklahoma by support arts education.

Archer and Benbrook said this theme for 2024 is "Toys ARTini," a play on Toys-R-Us, and invites guests to dress as their favorite toys.