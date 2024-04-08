Special Coverage: 2024 Solar Eclipse

State officials have been preparing for months for the solar eclipse, and several counties in Oklahoma will be able to see it in totality.

By: News 9

The solar eclipse is today and tourists from across the world are traveling to see the eclipse.

It will begin around 12:30 p.m. and be over just after 3 p.m.

Max coverage will be about 1:45 p.m. in the metro area.

High-cirrus clouds will move over the state but will mainly be a thin layer that will not impact viewing.

Don't miss the unique opportunity to spot the two comets to the left of the eclipse. One is more visible than the other. These will be best viewed with binoculars.

They will be on either side of the planet Jupiter, which will become visible as the darkness envelops the sky. This is a historic event that will never be seen again in our lifetime in Oklahoma.

The state has been preparing for the eclipse for months and says that in southern Oklahoma, hotel rooms and eclipse glasses are hard to come by.

A big concern for today’s solar eclipse is ensuring that everyone is taking precautionary measures to protect their eyes.

In 2017, several people reported permanent eye damage after watching that year's eclipse without proper protection.

Doctors say it’s critical to wear special-purpose solar filter glasses.

You can double-check if you have an authentic pair by looking for the number ISO 123122 on the glasses.

Experts say you should also ensure your glasses work properly before the event and hold them up to a bright light, such as a lamp or your phone's flashlight.

The light should appear extremely dim or not appear at all.

To see what the eclipse will look like in your city, CLICK HERE.