Woodward County Wildfire That Injured 2 Firefighters At Zero Percent Containment

A wildfire in western Oklahoma has put two firefighters in the hospital while destroying more than 5,000 acres.

By: News On 6

-

A wildfire in western Oklahoma has put two firefighters in the hospital while destroying more than 5,000 acres.

Woodward County officials believe that the fire a few miles southwest of Sharon, Oklahoma, started as a prescribed burn that reignited.

Resources from across Oklahoma are coming together to fight it.

Firefighters fought thick smoke and heavy flames to save homes on Saturday.

Hundreds of volunteer firefighters responded, including a crew from the Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department.

Tom Marcum said two of his men suffered burns after their truck was overrun by fire on Saturday.

"What we really want people to know is we appreciate all the thoughts and well-wishes. There's been a lot of people reach out to us," Marcum said.

On Sunday, the department identified the men as Jared Brittain and Max Clark.

Clark left the hospital Sunday afternoon but Brittain is still recovering.

"We've been very cautious in what we've said until we actually knew what was going on, obviously for good reason," Marcum said.

He said the fire is zero-percent contained and no injuries have been reported.

As the wind blows in Oklahoma, firefighters are asking people to call in smoke when they see it.

The department says donations for either family can be made to them.