OU Softball Drops Series To Texas Longhorns With 2-1 Loss In Game 3

No. 1 Oklahoma Softball dropped its second consecutive one-run game to No. 5/4 Texas on Sunday afternoon, falling 2-1 in Austin.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

-

No. 1 Oklahoma Softball dropped its second consecutive one-run game to No. 5/4 Texas on Sunday afternoon, falling 2-1 in Austin.

The Sooners (35-3, 13-2 Big 12) remain in sole possession of first place in the Big 12 standings following the series loss to Texas (31-6, 11-4 Big 12), holding a 1.0-game lead on Oklahoma State and a 2.0-game advantage on the Longhorns.

OU starter Kelly Maxwell struck out six over 4.2 innings of two-run ball, scattering three hits and a walk. The left-hander allowed a two-run home run in the fourth for the lone blemish on her line.

Freshman designated player Ella Parker (2-for-3, R, HR, RBI) provided the lone Sooner run with a towering solo homer in the third. Texas would respond an inning later with its fourth-inning two-run shot while Longhorn lefty Estelle Czech blanked the Sooners across 3.1 scoreless frames of relief.

Parker produced Oklahoma's lone multi-hit effort while fellow freshman Kasidi Pickering went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. Alyssa Brito (1-for-3, BB) reached twice and Jayda Coleman drew a walk to extend her on-base streak to 25 games. Tiare Jennings (1-for-4) extended her on-base streak to 17 games with a single. She and Coleman pushed their respective hitting streaks to nine and eight games each.

With the loss, Oklahoma fell in back-to-back games for the first time since consecutive losses to Washington and Wisconsin on February 22 and 23, 2020. The Sooners' seven total runs in the series stand as the second-lowest scoring output in a three-game series since the Big 12 moved to three-game sets in 2012. OU dropped its first conference series since the 2011 season and fell for the first time in a three-game series.

UP NEXT

OU closes its seven-game road stretch with a Tuesday midweek at Wichita State on April 9. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and 1560 AM/103.3 FM The Franchise 2.