1 Dead After Overnight Crash Near Del City

One person is dead after a head-on crash on Interstate 40, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

According to troopers, 27-year-old Jaylen Johnson was driving west in the eastbound lane on I-40 near Scott Street when she hit a semi. Johnson died on at the scene, troopers say. This happened around 3 a.m.

The driver of the semi was not injured, according to OHP.

The crash is under investigation.