1 Dead After Overnight Crash Near Del City

Sunday, April 7th 2024, 7:54 am
One person is dead after a head-on crash on Interstate 40, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to troopers, 27-year-old Jaylen Johnson was driving west in the eastbound lane on I-40 near Scott Street when she hit a semi. Johnson died on at the scene, troopers say. This happened around 3 a.m.
The driver of the semi was not injured, according to OHP.
The crash is under investigation.
