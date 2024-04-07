1 Dead After Overnight Crash Near Del City

Sunday, April 7th 2024, 7:54 am

By: News 9


DEL CITY, Okla. -

One person is dead after a head-on crash on Interstate 40, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, 27-year-old Jaylen Johnson was driving west in the eastbound lane on I-40 near Scott Street when she hit a semi. Johnson died on at the scene, troopers say. This happened around 3 a.m.

The driver of the semi was not injured, according to OHP.

The crash is under investigation.
