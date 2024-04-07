'Takes A Lot Of Work': OHP Troopers Stationed In SE Oklahoma Ahead Of Total Solar Eclipse

With the total solar eclipse just two days away, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is lending a hand in southeast Oklahoma.

-

With the total solar eclipse just two days away, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is lending a hand in southeast Oklahoma.

The Department of Tourism is expecting tens of thousands of people to flock to the southeast corner of the state as it sits in the path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse.

A large amount of Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers already in place to reinforce the rural area's law enforcement presence.

"It takes a lot of work," Trooper Preston Cox said. "The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has been planning for this for a minimum of several months."

Trooper Cox says the planning began late last year in collaboration with dozens of other agencies.

"We're very well prepared for this," he said. "Municipalities, sheriff's departments, tourism, the health department, you name it."

Each agency plays a role in keeping the event as safe as possible.

"Number one top priority is to provide traffic safety and control," Cox said.

OHP increased the number of troopers in the area ahead of major traffic concerns.

"Just be patient, because with the influx of traffic, it's going to cause congestion," he said. "Plan for increased wait times while traveling."

Despite the distraction in the sky, OHP wants drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

"Don't drive and take pictures," Cox said.

And he reminded drivers to make sure they pull off the road completely to view the solar eclipse.

"They have put in a significant amount of time and effort into making this a great event," Cox added.

In addition to road safety, OHP and other agencies are reminding folks to make sure they have the right eye protection to view the solar eclipse safely.