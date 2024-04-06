‘I Was Proud:' OKC’s Dan Straughan Reflects On 20-year Legacy At Homeless Alliance

When the Homeless Alliance opened its doors 20 years ago, it had one employee. His name was Dan Straughan.

Today they have more than 100 employees and have helped hundreds of people overcome homelessness. Straughan retired on April 5 after two decades worth of service to his community.

This work requires empathy and compassion. Straughan didn’t just talk about it – his staff said he lived it.

“I’m really excited for the future of the agency,” Straughan said. "We’ll do that for 20 years more.”

Straughan searches for words to explain where the time went. “I was our only employee and now we have a hundred and fifty,” said Straughan, with a smile.

The Homeless Alliance has come a long way since Straughan, and a group of volunteers came together to care for people experiencing homelessness. Straughan has put on a microphone with News 9 countless times to highlight this work. “The angels among us that do that knee-to-knee work every day,” Straughan said.

He inspired a permanent winter shelter and formed partnerships to house hundreds of people. “I just want the world to be a little better place,” Straughan said.

Straughan remembered a cold winter night and a woman with her dog at their shelter. “Every wintery night when I go to bed in my cozy little house with my dog Jake at the foot of my bed, I see her,” Straughan said.

He always wanted to treat people with the love this dog possessed for an owner who needed support. He said he was thrilled to help offer people a place to stay and heal. “She’s housed now – things are good,” Straughan said. “I was proud.”

On Friday he passed that microphone onto the nonprofit’s next leader Meghan Mueller. “We’ve worked together for ten years,” Straughan said.

Mueller started at the Homeless Alliance as an intern. She said Straughan is family. He watched her grow up with the organization and in her life. Their close bond made Straughan's retirement bittersweet. “Still doesn’t feel quite real,” Mueller said. “Dan makes everyone feel seen. I’m gonna miss Dan. Everyone’s gonna miss Dan.”

Mueller hopes her time in this chair follows the example Straughan lived for others. “Dan has built such an amazing legacy,” she said.

Straughan will continue to contribute to the community. He said he’ll work on an endowment campaign and other planning work with the Homeless Alliance to make OKC a better place for everyone.