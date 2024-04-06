Mustang Elementary Students Raise Money For Oklahoma Heart Hospital

Three weeks after the death of Mustang High School student Zach Doran, his legacy was honored by those closest to him.

Students from Lakehoma Elementary, where Doran's mother teaches, raised $2,000 for the hospital's research foundation. "I don't think there's a dry eye here today among those who helped care for Zach and knew him when he was here," said Dr. Thomas Hennebry.

The elementary students made their bracelets to raise funds for their efforts. Doran was treated by hospital staff after collapsing at an MMA gym and experiencing a heart attack. He died in mid-March, a couple of weeks after the incident. "People say the world isn't as good as it used to be," Hennebry said. "And events like this let you realize people are great and kids are even better."

Hennebry said the donation is particularly impactful because Oklahoma has a high burden of heart disease and heart issues.