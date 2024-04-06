OU Softball Takes Series Opener At Texas, 5-2

The top-ranked Oklahoma softball team opened its Big 12 series at No. 5/4 Texas with a 5-2 win in Austin on Friday evening, extending its winning streak to 17 games while improving to 35-1 on the season.

Friday, April 5th 2024, 9:31 pm

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics


AUSTIN, Texas -

The top-ranked Oklahoma softball team opened its Big 12 series at No. 5/4 Texas with a 5-2 win in Austin on Friday evening, extending its winning streak to 17 games while improving to 35-1 on the season.

Oklahoma (35-1, 13-0 Big 12) saw graduate left-hander Kelly Maxwell strike out 10 batters and limit Texas (29-6, 9-4 Big 12) to just three hits. The Sooners improved their Big 12 lead to 4.0 games over the now third-place Longhorns, guaranteeing sole possession of first place following the weekend with a 3.0-game lead over second-place Oklahoma State.

Maxwell spun a complete-game gem to earn her 11th win of 2024, striking out 10 across 7.0 innings of two-run ball. The left-hander scattered three hits and three walks, allowing both her runs in the seventh inning.

﻿

Cydney Sanders (0-for-1, 2 BB) led off the second with a walk, opening a two-run Sooner frame. Kinzie Hansen (1-for-3, R) singled to right, putting runners on the corners, before being called out on a runner-left-early challenge for the inning's first out. Rylie Boone (2-for-3, 2 R, SB) legged out an infield single then Jayda Coleman (2-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI) laced a go-ahead single into left. Alyssa Brito (1-for-3, RBI, SF) added a run with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 Sooners.

Maxwell continued to carve through Texas' lineup, posting zeroes in the third and fourth before Coleman launched a monster three-run home run to right in the fifth. OU's starter added scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth before UT threatened in the seventh.

Coleman and Boone each provided two-hit efforts to lead the Sooner lineup as the former extended her on-base streak to 23 games.

UP NEXT

OU returns to action on Saturday evening for game two of the series in Austin at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN as well as airing on 1560 AM/103.3 FM The Franchise 2 and 107.7 FM The Franchise.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 5th, 2024

April 7th, 2024

April 7th, 2024

April 7th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 7th, 2024

April 7th, 2024

April 7th, 2024

April 7th, 2024