Pet Of The Week: Daisy

Our pet of the week is Daisy, a two-month-old puppy.

By: News 9

With her petite size and sweet demeanor, Daisy will capture your heart from the moment you meet her.

This puppy has lots of affection and playful energy, ready to shower her new family with endless love and cuddles.

Despite her small stature, Daisy's vibrant spirit will bring abundant joy and laughter into any home fortunate enough to welcome her.

You can adopt Daisy at the OK Humane Adoption Center at 7500 N. Western Ave.

For more information on the Oklahoma Humane Society and more dogs like Daisy , CLICK HERE.





Humane Society Events

COOP Ale Works' is having a 15th Anniversary Party benefiting OK Humane on Saturday, April 20th. This event will be split up into two sessions, a VIP Session from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. with exclusive offerings and a General Admission Session from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. There will be plenty of outdoor and indoor fun, various food trucks, a merchandise area, a temporary tattoo booth, and a 360-degree camera. All proceeds from the ticket sales will go directly to the Oklahoma Humane Society. No pets are allowed at this particular event. You can purchase tickets at okhumane.org’s homepage, which is posted on their social media and at coopaleworks.com. CLICK HERE for a direct link to purchase tickets.



