Oklahoma City Museum Of Art Partners With Local Florists For 'Art In Bloom'

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is hosting its annual Art in Bloom exhibit and fundraiser that showcases designers who craft floral arrangements inspired by the museum's art.

By: News 9

Laura Rudicel with OKCMOA and local florist Lilian Ramos came to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the event.

Rudicel said the unique aspect of the event is a collaboration between the museum and local floral designers. Designers draw inspiration from the museum's permanent collection and special exhibitions to create one-of-a-kind floral masterpieces.

Ramos, who owns Wineglass Florals and Design, will be designing florals for the event for the second year in a row.

She said she draws inspiration from every element of the museum, from the vases, sculptures, design, and colors.

The event is from April 12 to April 14. Tickets can be bought in advance or at the door.

