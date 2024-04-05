Sooners Advance To Ann Arbor Regional Final

Posting an NCAA record 11th score of 198-plus, the No. 1 Oklahoma women's gymnastics team advanced to the NCAA Ann Arbor Regional Final with a 198.050 victory over Ohio State (196.975), Illinois (196.750) and NC State (195.950).

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics


ANN ARBOR, Mich. -

The Sooners will be joined in the finals by second-place finisher Ohio State and Alabama and Penn State who advanced from Thursday's first session. Saturday's meet is set for a 4 p.m. CT start on ESPN+. The top two teams from Saturday's final will advance to the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas set for April 18-20.

Regional champions were announced at the conclusion of the meet. Jordan Bowers won three titles, taking home bars with a 9.975, floor with a 9.95 and the all-around with a 39.675. Katherine LeVasseur earned a share of the vault title with a 9.95 and Ragan Smith won the beam title with her second-straight perfect 10.

The Sooners earned a 49.425 on vault to lead the field after the first rotation. Faith Torrez got the meet started with a big 1.5 for a 9.85, followed by a 9.875 from Keira Wells. In the No. 3 spot, Bowers added a 9.85 of her own. LeVasseur stuck her Yurchenko 1.5 cold for a 9.95 in the No. 4 spot and Hannah Scheible added a 9.9 on her handspring pike half.

On the uneven bars, the Sooners used a 49.525 to extend their lead at the halfway point. Danielle Sievers led off the second rotation with a 9.850, followed by a stuck dismount for a 9.9 from LeVasseur. In the No. 3 spot, Torrez showed off a stuck double layout for a 9.875 and Ragan Smith notched a 9.800 in the No. 4 spot. Audrey Davis showed why she's the top bar worker in the nation with a gorgeous piked Jaegar and stuck dismount for a 9.925. Anchoring was Bowers with a stunning routine and a stuck full twisting double tuck for a near-perfect 9.975.

OU notched a 49.575 on the beam to hold a comfortable lead with one rotation left. Davis led off the third rotation with a stuck dismount for a 9.85, followed by another stick and a 9.8 from Ava Siegfeldt. Bowers was elegant and graceful, nailing her dismount for a 9.9 in the No. 3 spot. Torrez added a 9.925 in the No. 4 spot, sticking her gainer full dismount. LeVasseur's flexibility was on display as she tallied a 9.9 in the No. 5 spot. Anchoring was Smith with her sixth perfect mark of the year on a flawless routine.

The Sooners closed out the meet with a 49.525 on floor. Davis started the final rotation with a 9.875, followed by a 9.85 from Bell Johnson. Smith opened with a stuck double tuck for a 9.875 in the No. 3 spot. LeVasseur closed out her strong night with her third-straight mark of 9.9 in the meet. Showing off her impressive double layout and a stuck cold double tuck, Torrez added a 9.925 on floor. Bowers anchored with a gorgeous double pike for a 9.95 to close out the meet and push the Sooners to an 11th mark of 198-plus this season.

