OHP: 3 Victims Identified In Pushmataha County Plane Crash

Friday, April 5th 2024, 2:33 pm

By: News 9


PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. -

There are three confirmed fatalities after a plane crash in Pushmataha County Thursday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:33 p.m. near East 1960 Road and North 4140 Road, three miles southwest of Antlers.

OHP confirmed that the pilot of the plane, 62-year-old Brian Davis, 23-year-old Michael Davis, and 21-year-old Kelly Thompson were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
