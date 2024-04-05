OHP: 3 Victims Identified In Pushmataha County Plane Crash

Friday, April 5th 2024, 2:33 pm
There are three confirmed fatalities after a plane crash in Pushmataha County Thursday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:33 p.m. near East 1960 Road and North 4140 Road, three miles southwest of Antlers.
OHP confirmed that the pilot of the plane, 62-year-old Brian Davis, 23-year-old Michael Davis, and 21-year-old Kelly Thompson were pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
