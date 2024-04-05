OHP: 3 Victims Identified In Pushmataha County Plane Crash

There are three confirmed fatalities after a plane crash in Pushmataha County Thursday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

There are three confirmed fatalities after a plane crash in Pushmataha County Thursday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:33 p.m. near East 1960 Road and North 4140 Road, three miles southwest of Antlers.

OHP confirmed that the pilot of the plane, 62-year-old Brian Davis, 23-year-old Michael Davis, and 21-year-old Kelly Thompson were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

