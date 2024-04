One person was shot in southeast Oklahoma City, and a suspect fled the scene, police say.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police confirm that a reported shooting occurred near Southeast 53rd Street and South Sunnylane Road.

One male victim was shot, and transported to a local hospital, police say.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.