Oklahoma Blood Institute Encourages Blood Donations, Hosts Mathis Home Blood Drive

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is partnering with Mathis Home for a blood drive where a donor will win a $1000 shopping spree.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Blood Institute says that blood donations are crucial to saving lives, whether for chemotherapy, organ transplants, emergency surgeries, or other medical procedures.

Addyson Church, a young girl fighting cancer in Oklahoma, and her mother said the bags of blood she has received have been vital while she undergoes chemotherapy.

Jacklyn Chappell from OBI joined News 9 in the studio to talk about the importance of donating blood year-round and what events they have coming up.

Chappell said there are so many different reasons people need blood, which is why OBI strives to keep it stocked and available to those who need it.

She said they are doing well with donations now but always push those with O-negative blood to donate, as O-negative blood is a universal donor.

OBI encourages people to be repeat donors so they have reliable sources of blood.

Chappell said there are seasons where blood supply is low and they are hoping to improve that with more donors.

The annual Mathis Home Blood Drive is on April 5 and 6; donors will receive a t-shirt and a ticket to the Oklahoma City Zoo, and one lucky donor will win a $1000 shopping spree at Mathis Home.

