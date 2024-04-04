Care Center Raises Awareness For Child Abuse Prevention In April

April is child abuse prevention month, and the Care Center in Oklahoma City has an event and campaign to raise awareness for abuse prevention and advocate for victims.

April is child abuse prevention month and the Care Center in Oklahoma City has some helpful tools to identify and prevent child abuse.

News 9's Jordan Ryan took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to the Care Center to talk to CEO Stacey McNeiland about how the company advocates for children and is raising awareness in April.

McNeiland said they are the only child advocacy center in Oklahoma County, and they provide services like medical exams to children facing neglect and abuse.

They also offer victim help, mental health services,

News 9's Lacie Lowry will be hosting Care Center's annual gala, Brave Ball, which raises funds for the center and shows solidarity with those who have faced child abuse and neglect.

They are also hosting the Paint The Town Blue campaign that encourages businesses and residents in Oklahoma City to wear blue, put up blue lights, paint buildings blue, and more.

You can participate by sharing photos on social media with the hashtag #PaintTheTownBlue2024.

For more information on the Care Center and what they do or to buy tickets to Brave Ball,