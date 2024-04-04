‘Remembering Mr. A’: Beloved Yukon Teacher Honored By District Days Before Passing Away

Yukon Public Schools Board approved the dedication of a new auditorium at Yukon High School to one of their educators, Darryl Andrews. Amidst a fight with ALS, Mr. Andrews was recently diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer and passed away Wednesday afternoon.

A beloved Yukon educator of nearly four decades was honored by Yukon Public Schools this week, two days before passing away from an aggressive form of cancer.

Monday night the Yukon Public Schools Board approved the dedication of a new auditorium at Yukon High School to Mr. Darryl Andrews. Amidst a fight with ALS, Mr. Andrews was recently diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer and passed away Wednesday afternoon.

“Often times we do wait too long to say thank you to people,” Yukon Superintended Jason Simeroth said. “I just felt this burden to do something.”

Andrews, known as Mr. A to his students, mentored thousands of students over his 39 year career at YHS as a leadership teacher, student council advisor and Special Olympics sponsor. He has impacted students across the state at Oklahoma Association of Student Councils basic and advanced summer workshops.

“I’ve shared in more than one situation about what we are doing,” Simeroth said. “And inevitably there’s at least two or three adults that will cry because of the impact and love these people across the state and across the nation, there are people everywhere who have had their lives changed because of Mr. Andrews.”

Darryl was a mover and shaker in the Yukon community, but also someone who cared deeply about the individual person.

Darryl’s former students have organized a GoFundMe to help with medical bills. Memorial services have not yet been announced.