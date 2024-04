A child who was the subject of a missing and endangered alert sent out Wednesday evening has been found safe, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has found a child who was at the center of a missing and endangered alert sent out Wednesday evening.

Troopers said they were looking for 16-month-old boy who was with his mother, and may have been in danger.

However, OHP said the child was located safe roughly five hours later.