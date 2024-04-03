Bike And Socialize In Oklahoma City With Hide And Go Bike

Hide and Go Bike, a weekly social biking route kicks off for the season on Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Wednesday, April 3rd 2024, 10:12 am

By: News 9


Hide and Go Bike, a weekly social biking route, kicks off on Thursday in Oklahoma City.

The group meets every Thursday from April through November and routes a new 10-mile route within the urban area of Oklahoma City every meeting.

Danny Vo, an organizer from the group, says they never bike the same route twice, and it is a great way to get to know the city while getting exercise.

He said the group hopes to boost visibility for biking in the city and bring visibility to commuters.

The group meets out of Mesta Park at 6:30 p.m. and begins riding at 7 p.m.

For more information, you can find them on Instagram.

