Heather Waller with OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center joined News 9 this morning to talk about the Outpace Cancer Race.

By: News 9

Heather Waller with OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center joined News 9 this morning to talk about the Outpace Cancer Race.

The Outpace Cancer Race is an annual 10k, 5k and 1-mile walk that raises funds for cancer research and supports people and families affected by cancer.

The event is being held at the OU Health Sciences Center on April 16.

To register for the race or to learn more, click here.